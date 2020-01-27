<article><p class="lead">Mexican diesel distributor Grupo Energeticos (Energex) bought San Antonio, Texas-based Marshall Distributing for roughly Ps100mn ($5.3mn).</p><p>Energex chief executive Cesar Cadena Canales said most of its new operations will be in the San Antonio-Austin, Texas, corridor, mainly supplying industrial clients and power plants.</p><p>"You always talk about US companies investing in Mexico, why not do it the other way around?" said Cadena Canales, who believes it is the first such purchase in recent years of a US firm by a Mexican one in his line of business.</p><p>The contract was signed on 13 January and the operational handover will take place in February. Marshall moves about 2pc of the fuel volumes that Monterrey, Mexico-based Energex trades, he said.</p><p>Energex does not disclose its volumes, but has 568 tank trucks, used exclusively for its operations, with capacities between 10,000-67,000 l (2,600-17,700 USG) each.</p><p>The purchase of another family-owned firm will help Energex learn more about the US fuel business, Energex board president Cesar Cadena Cadena said separately.</p><p>Energex imports diesel from the US by tank truck, and also buys product from Mexico's state-owned Pemex.</p><p>The purchase is not in response to a <a href="http://direct.argusmedia.com/newsandanalysis/article/2023952">slowdown in Mexico's economy</a>, as Energex's clients and sales continue to grow, Cadena Cadena said.</p><p>The deal follows several years of US fuel firms mostly moving into Mexico after the country's 2014 energy reform, a change criticized by Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who took office in late 2018. Mexico's is the <a href="http://direct.argusmedia.com/newsandanalysis/article/2046432">largest taker</a> of US gasoline, diesel and other refined product exports.</p><p class="lead"><i>By Sergio Meana</i></p></article>