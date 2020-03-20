<article><p class="lead">The re-election of Luis Almagro as secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS) today was an endorsement of a US-led pressure campaign on Venezuela.</p><p>Almagro, who was re-elected for a second five-year term by 23 of 33 votes cast, has been an outspoken supporter of policies to push out Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in favor of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared an interim presidency in January 2019. Most Western countries, but not all members of the OAS, recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president. </p><p>Several Caribbean countries voted against Almagro's re-election, arguing that his position has thwarted a resolution of the political standoff in Venezuela.</p><p>Many of these countries were beneficiaries of the Venezuelan government's once-flush PetroCaribe preferential oil supply program.</p><p>Jamaica's foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith said in January that Kingston did not support Almagro's "unauthorized and adverse utterances" on the crisis in Venezuela, adding that Almagro's declarations have not been helpful in achieving a peaceful resolution of the crisis.</p><p>Antigua/Barbuda and St. Vincent and the Grenadines openly backed Almagro rival Maria Fernanda Espinosa, a former foreign minister of Ecuador. </p><p>Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago criticized the US for not inviting all countries to a January 2020 meeting in Kingston in which US secretary of state Pompeo urged regional support for Almagro.</p><p>Among the countries that voted in favor of Almagro were Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Peru and Brazil.</p><p>The vote took place in the throes of the health crisis over the coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading in Latin America and the Caribbean where public health systems are ill-equipped to cope.</p><p class="bylines">By Canute James</p></article>