<article><p class="lead">Mexico's retail fuel stations could be vulnerable to cash-flow problems amid Covid-19 prevention efforts because of their dependence on fuel sales profits and continuing payroll commitments.</p><p>Smaller chains are particularly at risk, said Victor Arellano, technical director with the fuel retailers' association Onexpo.</p><p>"Roughly 85pc of the stations in Mexico are micro, small or medium companies," he said. "Those are the ones that worry us most as when this epidemic ends. Many of those stations will have severe financial complications."</p><p>Fuel sales are a key income generator for the roughly 12,500 stations in Mexico — unlike in markets such as the US where they mostly draw in traffic for higher-margin convenience store sales. Mexican gasoline and diesel sales <a href="http://direct.argusmedia.com/newsandanalysis/article/2094979">fell by 40pc</a> from typical seasonal levels in early April.</p><p>And most retail stations employ 4-10 workers, higher than in countries where self-service is the norm. Mexican law requires employers to keep paying normal salaries to workers even as the government has ordered stay-at-home measures to try to stem the pandemic.</p><p>The country's full-service model also requires different health and sanitary precautions since there are workers interacting directly with customers for service and payment. </p><p>Station owners are calling on support from the government, which announced mostly social initiatives <a href="http://direct.argusmedia.com/newsandanalysis/article/2094097">this week</a> in its package to confront the spread of the coronavirus.</p><p>Retailers have asked the national banking and stock market commission (CNBV) to suspend credit card usage fees to discourage customers from using less-sanitary cash payments, said Fernando Gonzalez, who owns a group of retail fuel stations in central Mexico.</p><p>They have also asked state-owned Pemex, still the main fuel supplier in the country, to extend additional lines of credit and delay credit due dates, Onexpo said. The cash will be needed to pay workers' salaries, retailers say.</p><p>Mexico's retail fuel sector employs 350,000 workers directly and creates 1mn indirect jobs.</p><p>"From the pump dispatcher to the office boy, they are fundamental," Arellano said. "We are very worried that the cash flow will not be enough to pay their salaries."</p><p>Onexpo has provided advice to retail fuel stations in the country, including recommendations for how to clean pumps and other facilities.</p><p class="bylines"><i>By Sergio Meana</i></p></article>